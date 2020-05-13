Fire victim identified

The victim of a fire last Friday on the Wind River Reservation has been identified as 56-year-old James Bias, who was living in one of the trailers that was destroyed in the blaze. A total of two trailers and three recreational vehicles parked in a row at a residence on Red Crow Street all caught fire.

After firefighters began mop up operations, Bias’ body was found in one of the units. Toxicology results are expected in four to six weeks to help determine if any substances played a role in the man’s death.