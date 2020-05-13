Breaking News

Fire victim identified

Article Updated: May 13, 2020
A fire truck from the Riverton Fire District, pictured in this file photo, responded South of Town Monday afternoon for a fire that claimed the life of 56-year-old James Bias. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

The victim of a fire last Friday on the Wind River Reservation has been identified as 56-year-old James Bias, who was living in one of the trailers that was destroyed in the blaze. A total of two trailers and three recreational vehicles parked in a row at a residence on Red Crow Street all caught fire.

After firefighters began mop up operations, Bias’ body was found in one of the units. Toxicology results are expected in four to six weeks to help determine if any substances played a role in the man’s death.

