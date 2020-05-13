Sep 23, 1926 – May 8, 2020

A Memorial service for Dolly Adelaide Dale, 93, will be held at a later date, which will be announced. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.

Mrs. Dale passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming.

She was born on September 23, 1926, in Buffalo, Wyoming, daughter of Pete L. and Julia Christian (Sturm) Mock. She attended schools in Sheridan and Beckton from 1st grade until 6th grade before the family moved to Riverton, where Dolly was able to finish school and graduate from Riverton High School.

On July 1, 1944, Dolly married Bradford B. Dale in Thermopolis, Wyoming.

Throughout Dolly’s life, she worked on a ranch and as an insurance agent as well as in sales and clerical. She enjoyed spending her time needle working, gardening and reading.

Dolly was a member of the Riverview Homemakers Club and Riverton Square Dance Club. She was also an active member of the St. James Episcopal Church.

Survivors include her sons, Bradford and Connie Dale and Bret and Cathy Dale; five grandchildren, Bert, Bart, Brenda, Amy and Brandon; 6 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Brad Dale; parents; siblings, Franklin, Paul, Everett, Arnold, Frank, Pete, Flourance, and Itha Mock.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com.