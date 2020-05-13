Cheney Calls For Equal Access For Energy Producers

Wyoming Congresswoman and House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) joined 59 of her House colleagues in sending a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell requesting equal consideration of American energy producers while implementing the Main Street Lending Program (MSLP).



The letter emphasizes that CARES Act resources, including the Main Street Lending Program, should be available for every sector of our economy. Recent calls to restrict industry eligibility ignore the crucial role of the fossil fuels industry in powering our economy and defeating the spread of COVID-19. Wyoming’s coal, uranium, natural gas, and crude oil producers employ thousands of hardworking Americans who have been negatively impacted by the economic shutdown. The Trump Administration must take action to protect these vital resources that power our nation and provide jobs for millions of Americans. The full letter can be seen here.