Ag Program at RHS Intact, Superintendent reported

At Tuesday night’s Riverton School Board meeting trustee Carl Manning suggested the District might be its own worst enemy in communicating with the public at large. He asked the staff to figure out a plan for better streaming of the school board meetings “for getting positive information out into the community.”

A short time later, Trustee Jeremy Hernandez said he was being hit from all sides from constituents of his, complaining about the the loss of the Ag program at the Career Center. “We’re an Ag Community,” he said. The confusion was an example of what Manning was talking about.

Superintendent Terry Snyder squashed the rumor and said the Ag Program is not closing, but space is being reallocated. He noted that changes in four district buildings had been planned for the better part of the past two to three years to eliminate “excessive square footage” in the district. He was referring to the Tonkin Activities Center, home of the RHS Wrestling program, the District’s Fremont Academy, Fremont County BOCES and the Wyoming Department of Education’s Special Ed Unit.

“We are closing Tonkin because we can’t afford the upkeep there,” Snyder reported. “We had to find other facilities for the programs housed there and four buildings will be impacted.” He said those were the Career Center where the Ag program is housed, The Aspen Learning Center, Rendezvous School and the District’s Maintenance Shop just north of the Central Office.

The Maintenance Shop will be the new home of Frontier Academy. The district’s maintenance program will move into the Career Center, a new wrestling room will be built at the high school, and BOCES and the WDE programs will move into space at Aspen and Rendezvous.

“Our plan is to use the open space at the career center, and we’ve purchased a sheep barn NW of the hospital for the ag program use,” Snyder said.

The problem came because the district’s new Ag Teacher did not know of the program shuffling because it was planned before he was hired and he apparently caught off guard. “Our buildings and grounds supervisor said he thought everyone knew about the plans, but everyone didn’t know,” Snyder said.

Chairman Becky Lancaster said there was quite a bit of information about the building shuffle at the time and noted that Snyder had been on the radio several times talking about it. “It’s been out there,” she said.

“I think the issue has now been clarified to all concerned,” Snyder reported before moving along with the agenda.