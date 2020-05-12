Vehicle Fire; Four Arrests, Two citations issued.

Riverton Police responded to 38 calls for service in the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A fire that was reported at 5:34 a.m. Tuesday morning completely destroyed a vehicle along the Rails to Trails Pathway adjacent to the All Nations Mobile Home Park in Northeast Riverton. An investigation into the fire is underway.

A shoplifting incident from the 500 block of East Pershing is under investigation. A male subject wearing black pants and a hoodie was reported to have stolen food and candy and left in a dark green or blue Ford truck.

Arrests/Citations:

Shawn Antelope, 26, Riverton. Arrested. Two (2) Fremont County warrants

A 30-year-old male and a 34-year-old female were both cited on three counts each of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

A Disorderly house notice was served on a property at 636 West Park for being a nuisance property.

Eugene Ridgley, 58, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Shawn Johnson, 47, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Assault

Sarandon McAdams, 22, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.