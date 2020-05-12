Riverton Pharmacy to offer Covid 19 Testing

The Pioneer Pharmacy at 832 West Main in Riverton is now offering Free Coronavirus Self-Testing for adults over 18 with Covid-19 symptoms, to healthcare providers and to first responders.

Pharmacist and owner Sommer Pederson said the offer is being made through a partnership between HealthMart Pharmacies and the Department of Health and Human Services.

The tests will be available after a customer completes an on-line survey (www.doineedacovid19test.com) and follow the instructions. If no internet, call 1-800-635-8611. Once the on-line survey is completed, a voucher can be printed that can be taken to the pharmacy for the self-test. Results will be available in 2-3 days.

The test is an FDA approved self-test. Tests are only available once the paperwork is done from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Drive-though window only.

For information, call the pharmacy at 307-463-8400.