Lander Police responded to 12 calls for service on Monday. From the call blotter:

A kitchen fire in a stove was reported at an address on Amoretti Street. The Lander Volunteer Fire Department Responded.

Arrests/Citations

Tiffany Truax, 31, Lander, Cited. Possession and Use of Marijuana.

Talleigh Guinard, 22, Riverton, Arrested. Peace Disturbance

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.