Fremont County Recovery Plan Finalized-begins May 15

This Fremont County Plan, following national and state recommendations, envisions a three-phase loosening of economic restrictions to allow businesses and organizations to return to normal operations over time.

The April 28 statewide orders provide a loosening of prior restrictions, especially for some businesses like gyms and salons, which are now allowed to reopen, with conditions.

This loosening for restrictions for certain businesses does not constitute Phase 1 of the County Plan.

Phase 1 of the Recovery Plan, like subsequent Phases, will begin only after a period of surveillance to assure that COVID-19 disease is not increasing as a result of the loosening of restrictions.

The beginning of Phase 1 is planned for this Friday, May 15.

Entry into phases that are outside current State orders also must be approved as “variances” by the State.

Subsequent Phases will begin only after a similar period of community surveillance demonstrate that it is safe to proceed with the plan.

Recovery Strategy

The strategy for economic recovery in Fremont County balances two concepts:

The current economic restrictions due to the pandemic in Fremont County is causing unprecedented disruption

Proceeding too quickly with loosening restrictions could result in a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases, possibly overwhelming the healthcare system, resulting in unnecessary illness and mortality but proceeding too slowly extends the economic and social disruption unnecessarily