County Offices set to reopen Monday, May 18th

Fremont County Government Buildings will begin reopening to the public on Monday, May 18th with enhanced protections both for county employees and the public.

The county commissioners this morning chose May 18th as the opening date after hearing from Building Maintenance Supervisor J.R. Oakley that safety screens and microphones will have been installed at the Auditor, Treasurer and Clerk’s public counters by then. He also said that the courthouse and several other high traffic buildings would be sanitized using a mobile unit that produces a fog of virus killing disinfectant.

Free-standing barriers will be installed at the front desk of the Riverton Justice Center, the public health offices in Riverton and Lander and at the Planning Department inside the courthouse.

For additional courthouse safety, the number of people allowed in the main section of the courthouse will be limited to prevent any lines from forming inside. A deli-style number dispenser will be employed to keep track of the number of people inside of the building. The number of people will be monitored by court security officers and/or Sheriff’s Office Deputies. The only open door for the public will be the main entrance with the sliding glass doors. Hand sanitizer would be available at the entrance as well.

The area of the courthouse that services the circuit and district court facilities will be closed off to the public, as those offices will not reopen until next month.