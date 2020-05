In an effort to stop the spread of the Coronavirus on the Wind River Indian Reservation, the Wind River Intertribal Council has enacted a 9 p.m. curfew across the Reservation.

A stay-at-home order issued previously was not being followed and the Tribes noted several large gatherings were occurring, which has the potential to spread the virus.

A copy of the resolution is copied below. The resolution remains in effect until further notice.