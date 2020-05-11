Unlocked vehicles entered, thefts reported

Lander Police responded to 41 calls for service in the past 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. Monday. From the call blotter:

A waste disposal truck blew a hydraulic line at South 9th and Cascade in Lander that created a big oil spill. The spill was soaked up and cleaned up.

A resident on Valley View Drive in Lander reported two packages stolen from their front porch. The contents were valued at $500.

A female Pitt Bull dog was placed on a 10 day impound for observation of it bit a persons delivering items to a home on Johnson Street.

The theft of a .45 caliber hand gun was reported from an unlocked vehicle parked on Cliff Street.

An unlocked vehicle parked on South 9th street was ransacked and missing was $20 in cash and six library books.

A set of golf clubs was reported missing sometime in the past week from an unlocked garage on Washakie Street.

A resident on Spriggs Drive reported about $230 of missing items from an unlocked vehicle parked there.

Arrests/Citations:

Joshua Devore, 39, Lander, Cited for Possession of Methamphetamine.

Charles Hereford, 34, Ethete, Citedfor Public Intoxication

Orelia Lawson, 18, Arapahoe, Cited for Possession of Marijuana