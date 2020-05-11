Stolen vehicles recovered; Assault reported

Riverton Police received 80 calls for service in the 72 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 11th. Items of note from the call log included:

A theft of seven Cisco Uniforms and a jacket was reported at Walmart Friday morning.

Several juveniles reported stole a 12-pack of beer from Woodwards Liquor. They were followed to a mobile home park off of Washington Street but they refused to return the product. Police were able to retrieve the beer.

A juvenile female cut off a court-ordered ankle bracelet. She was issued a citation for property destruction.

A 2012 silver Ford Focus that was left unlocked with the engine running was stolen from the 3000 block of College Hill Drive. The vehicle was later recovered on Airport Hill.

A 1998 block Dodge pickup was reported taken from an address on Airport Hill. The vehicle was later spotted on the Wind River Indian Reservation. The BIA Wind River Police Department was notified and the vehicle was later recovered in Riverton.

A report of a domestic violence was received with the female victim acting as if she had suffered a concussion. A report is pending.

The theft of $1,000 worth of tools from the back of a red Toyota pickup was reported from the Walmart Parking Lot. A report is pending.

Police were notified Saturday evening that a man was chasing a woman down Smith Road, caught her on Park and pulled her down by her hair. Several motorists intervened and stopped the assault and the man ran off. A report is pending.

Arrests/Citations:

Eugene Ridgley, 58, Ethete, Arrested x 2 for Public Intoxication

A 30-year-old male was cited for shoplifting a soda at the Loaf ‘N Jug store. He was also trespassed from the store.

A 16-year-old female was arrested and charged with Minor in Possession and Minor Under the Influence of Alcohol

Houston Headley, 52, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Alyssa Kilcrease, 19, Riverton, Arrested. Disturbing the Peace and Minor Under the Influence and Minor in Possession of Alcohol

Two individuals, a 33-year-old female and a 47-year-old male were cited for Shoplifting and both were issued a no trespass order for Smith’s Food and Drug at 1200 West Main

David Brown, 46, Toppenish, Wash., Arrested. Public Intoxication

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.