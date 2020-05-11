Breaking News

Planning a Garden? Know the Last Freeze Dates

News Director
Article Updated: May 11, 2020
Comments Off on Planning a Garden? Know the Last Freeze Dates
A garden plot at the Riverton Community Garden last spring. The National Weather Service has released a chart of the latest freeze dates to help gardeners plan. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

The National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport has prepared a chart noting the latest freeze dates in the region. This information is important to gardeners to know when it is safe to plant their gardens.

Post navigation

Posted in: