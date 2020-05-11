New Riverton Hospital on track for ground breaking

The Riverton Medical District hopes to break ground this coming October on its $35-million hospital north of Walmart. Speaking on the Wind River Radio Network’s Let’s Talk Fremont program on Friday, the District’s Vivian Watkins said the group has partnered with Tennessee-based non=profit Quorum Health Resources to manage the hospital and staff it.

“We will have a local board that oversees the hospital, but Quorum Health will run it,” Watkins said. She said the new hospital “will serve the 22,000 county residents north of the Wind River who are now without medical care.” Watkins said the group was established after LifePoint Hospitals moved its maternity and other services from Riverton to the SageWest Hospital in Lander. “We are not out to compete with the Lander hospital,” she said.

Watkins said a feasibility study by Stroudwater and Associates of Main was conducted locally over some five months that produced a 20-year financial outlook that indicated the new hospital could be sustainable. “We won’t make a profit in the first year so we will need a $6-7-million line of credit to operate initially,” Watkins said. “Any any profits that are generated will be poured back into the hospital since we are a non-profit.”

Watkins said a portion of the the half-cent optional tax on the county’s primary election ballot if approved would help support the hospital. She said a workforce of some 200 to 250 individuals with well-paying jobs would benefit the local economy, from housing to retail and she said the District is supporting to tax in any way that it can.

“A community thrives when it has good schools, a good medical community and good air service as the combination allows a community to grow,” Watkins said.

The new hospital will be full-service facility with 18 to 25 beds, an Emergency Room, Intensive Care Unit, Full-service Surgery, a Med-Surg unit and it would bring a maternity ward back to Riverton with OBYGN services and a nursery. She also said an attached medical clinic would make the new facility “a one-stop medical care center.”

Once construction begins, Watkins said the hospital should be ready for occupancy in about 18 months, or less.