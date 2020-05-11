County Library System reopening on Tuesday, 5-19

We’re back! The Fremont County Library System will be reopening May 19th. New COVID hours for the Lander & Riverton Branch libraries will be: Closed Monday, open Tuesday thru Thursday from 11-5pm, and open Friday thru Saturday from 11-4pm. There will be limits on the number of people and the time allowed in the library. Face masks will be required, and proper social distancing will be encouraged. Please call the Dubois Branch library for open hours. We can hardly wait to see you!

For more information, call 307-856-3556, 307-332-5194, or 307-455-2992.