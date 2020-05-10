Jun 5, 1927 – May 7, 2020

Philip “Fritz” Rein, 92, of Riverton, went home to the Lord he loved on Thursday, May 7, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery.

Philip Fredrick Rein was born on June 5, 1927, to Georg and Margaret (Beleth) Rein in Riverton, WY. He graduated from Riverton High School in May of 1945.

He started and operated Riverview Honey Company for nearly 40 years and he and his brother, Bob, operated Rein Brothers Feedlot and Farms on Riverview Road and Cottonwood Bench.

Fritz met his wife, Kathy, and her five year old daughter, Shannon, at the Denver Stock Show in January 1969. They were married in May of that year at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Riverton by Pastor Robert Oberheu. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last year.

Fritz loved to fish in the Sea of Cortes with his fishing buddies and when the water was too rough to fish, they loved to hunt arrowheads. He was a hard worker who loved to work, made beautiful furniture and other woodwork, and was always busy and active until he began to slow down in his late 80’s.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy; nephews, Jim (Carol) Dose, Bob (Linda) Dose, and Georg (Ann) Trosper and their familes; nieces, Peg (Jack) Leinger, Cava (Keith) Rounsaville, Susan Rein, Beth (Jim) Phelps, Robin Herd, Lynn (Kevin) Korsick and their families; and his sister and brother in Christ, Vickie and John Kornder.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Gretchen Dose, Marie Quinn, and Ruth Dow;brothers Georg Rein and Bob Rein; daughter Shannon Rein Rhodd; and nephew Ed Trosper, as well as brother-in-law Harlan Dose and sister-in-law Bea Rein.

