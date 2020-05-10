Jun 27, 1949 – May 7, 2020

No services are scheduled for Jeanine Kay Rodgers, 70, who passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Help for Health Hospice Home. A Celebration of life for Jeanine will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

Jeanine was born on June 27, 1949, in Riverton, Wyoming, daughter of Herb and Hazel (Allen) Hollenbeck.

She graduated from Riverton High School before earning her Associates Degree in Sociology from Casper College.

On August 25, 1968, Jeanine married Richard Rodgers in Idaho Falls, Idaho. While Richard served in the U.S. Army, the couple lived in Germany and Alexandria, VA, before moving back to Riverton to settle.

Jeanine enjoyed spending her time sewing, creating stained glass pieces, working puzzles as well as crafting jewelry.

She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Pinochle Club at the Riverton Senior Citizens Center and Riverton Mineral and Gem Society.

Survivors include her husband, Richard of Riverton; son, Dane and Tamara Rodgers and their son, Cannon Rodgers of Cheyenne, WY; daughter, Heather and Nate Malmberg and their daughter, Linnea of Midwest City, OK; brothers, Andy and Dennis Hollenbeck; sisters, Lila Bond and Marilyn Starks.

Mrs. Rodgers was preceded in death by her parents, Herb and Hazel Hollenbeck; grandparents, Andrew and Edna Allen and Herbert and Maude Hollenbeck.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com.