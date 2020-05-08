WG&FC Lands in Dubois set to open at 8:00 am on May 16

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department reminds antler hunters, anglers, and other outdoor enthusiasts that Wyoming Game and Fish Commission-owned lands in the Dubois area are set to open at 8:00 a.m. on May 16. These lands include Whiskey Basin and Inberg/Roy Wildlife Habitat Management Areas (WHMAs) along with areas of Spence & Moriarity Wildlife Management Area (WMA).

Each year these and many other WHMAs around the State are closed to human presence and/or motorized travel to minimize disturbance to wintering deer, elk, and other wildlife. Users are reminded to stay on designated travel routes and obey all signs. If roads become too wet due to spring moisture, users are asked to avoid traveling those roads to reduce resource damage.

Camping on these Commission lands is permitted in designated campgrounds only and you can view those here (https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Public-Access/WHMA). In addition, bears are already out of their dens and active, and Game and Fish encourages you to review bear safety tips online before you recreate this spring.

Anyone witnessing a wildlife violation may call the Stop Poaching Hotline: 1-877-WGFD-TIP. Violations may also be reported at regional offices, by sending a text to TIP411 with WGFD as the first word of the message, or online at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/law-enforcement/stop-poaching.