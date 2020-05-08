Unleaded Fuel dropped 7.6¢ Across Wyoming last week

Wyoming gas prices have fallen 7.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.81/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 494 stations. Gas prices in Wyoming are 28.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 89.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming is priced at $1.39/g today while the most expensive is $2.24/g, a difference of 85.0 cents per gallon.

In Riverton, the least expensive unleaded regular fuel was at the Good-to-Go Station on North Federal at $1.84.9/gallon. Most stations in town were around $1.89.9/gallon. The highest station in Riverton was at $1.92.9/gallon

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.75/g today. The national average is down 14.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1,14.7 per gallon lower than a year ago.

One year ago this week the Wyoming average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel was $2.70/g while the U.S. Average was $2.90/gallon.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $1.79/g, down 4.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.84/g.

Ogden- $1.98/g, down 8.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.07/g.

Billings- $1.74/g, down 5.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.79/g.

“It’s becoming a bit clearer that those 99 cent per gallon gas prices from the COVID-19 pandemic are solidly behind us as gasoline demand rebounds across the country as cities and states slowly reopen. The lowest priced stations in the country will see some upward movement, but most areas will still see declines,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While oil may continue to struggle, a disconnect between low oil prices and rising gasoline prices has emerged at the hands of refineries that have slowed production over the past month to avoid flooding the market with unwanted gasoline. As demand stages a rebound, it remains to be seen how quickly refiners will raise production to meet the locations that have or will begin to re-open in the days and weeks ahead. For now, expect prices to see upward potential- but only in the lower priced states- as we await a boost in gasoline production.”