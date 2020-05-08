Tonight’s Cruise to recognize Educators, CWC Grads, Nurses, Food Bank

It’s Friday Night and that means another session of dragging Main in Fremont County.

As a kick off to the now weekly event, 2020 graduates of Central Wyoming College will be recognized and saluted with a parade around College Hill, to West Main, to Circle Drive inside the campus and along Peck Avenue to Morefeld Drive starting around 5 p.m. The college Faculty dressed in their academic regalia, will stand along West Main Street in front of the campus and wave signs, balloons and shout contgratulations as the grads drive by. Administrators and staff will be lined up along the main entrance to the college on Circle Drive along with the college trustees.

The parade route for the Central Wyoming College Salute to graduates.

In Riverton, Fremont County School District #25, in recognition of Teacher & Staff Appreciation Week, will have two school buses in the parade with educators and staff members inside. The buses will be decorated.

As was the case last week, the Riverton Lions Club will again be collecting non perishable food items for the Christian Food Storehouse. They’ll be parked at the Hillcrest Baptist Church on West Main. Last week they collected 310 pounds of food and they hope to repeat or best that tonight.

The Riverton High School Leadership Club will again be out and collecting funds for the Eagles Hope Transition Home, with collections at the Java Java parking lot and at Phil’s Dog Shack.

The college radio station will again provide a live broadcast of the parade on 88.1 with John Gabrielson hosting the broadcast.

The event will gather at the Sutherland’s Parking Lot on North Federal and the parade beings at 6:30 p.m.