Partly Sunny Friday; Chance of Afternoon Thunderstorms

Expect partly cloudy to sunny skies today across the Wind River and Bighorn Basins. Isolated showers with a chance of thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening across the northwest and north, before spreading into central and eastern areas. Temperatures will be slightly warmer today according to the National Weather Service Forecast office at Riverton Regional Airport.

Highs today are expected around 61 for Lander and Riverton, 63 at Shoshoni, 53 for Dubois and 61 for Jeffrey City. Thermopolis is looking for a high of 62 and it will also be 6 in Worland.