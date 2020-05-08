Covid-19 Restrictions to be Eased Statewide May 15

By the Wyoming-Tribune Eagle, Cheyenne

Gov. Mark Gordon said Thursday he plans to allow many restrictions to ease when the current statewide public health orders expire May 15.

Barring any data that prevents the change, restaurants statewide will be allowed to have dine-in services, with people dining at least six feet apart from each other. These restrictions mirror similar directives from county variances submitted to the state. Restaurant staff that are going to be within six feet of customers also will be required to wear a mask.

In addition to restaurants, Gordon plans to further ease restrictions on personal service businesses such as barber shops and salons.

“We are moving as quickly as we can, and I really want to thank you for your forbearance and your patience as we go about this,” Gordon said during a news conference. “As I said two weeks ago, we do not want to surrender the ground we have gained.”

He said he’s relying on business owners to implement these measures, and he trusts they will do so because no business wants to be responsible for a COVID-19 outbreak or spread.

State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said as more data is collected, they may start to allow more people to gather in a room at the same time, as long as the appropriate six-feet-apart spacing requirements are met.

Gordon is also allowing his 14-day quarantine order for people who are entering Wyoming from out-of-state to expire Friday. He said while that allows out-of-state travel to resume, he’s asking people to do so judiciously.

Gordon said he’s also looking at modifying the statewide order to allow for larger group gatherings, which would allow churches to resume in-person services and movies theaters to begin viewings. He said the Wyoming Department of Health and the Wyoming Department of Family Services are currently reviewing possible changes to child care center operations, as well.

He said these changes are dependent on what the statewide data shows, and he will have an update on these matters early next week.

“We still believe working from home when you can is a valuable strategy,” Harrist said. “We still believe that gathering in large groups carries increased risk of spreading the virus. And we still believe that people who have a higher risk of serious illness and complications from COVID-19 should limit their contact with other people as much as possible. Those are the people that we can’t forget moving forward.”

Author: Isabella Alves is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at ialves@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @IsabellaAlves96.