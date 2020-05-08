Breaking News

Covid-19 by the Numbers: May 8, 2020

Article Updated: May 8, 2020
Today’s Coronavirus numbers from the Wyoming Department of Health:

483 – laboratory-confirmed cases
152 – probable cases in Wyoming
  7 – COVID-19 related deaths

Statewide recovered cases: 428

Fremont County: 159 positive cases and (9 probable).  Number of cases reported in past 24 hours: 11

Tests completed at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory: 5,990
Test completed at CDC lab: 1
Tests reported by commercial labs: 6

The Wyoming Department of Health is collecting data from hospitals across Wyoming on general capacity as well as COVID-19 hospitalizations. These data are updated on a daily basis.

Hospitalized at SageWest Health Care, Lander: 2

May 8, 2020 – Total Wyoming Hospital tests (cumulative): 1,336

May 8, 2020 –  Wyoming Hospital Tests Cumulative positive (%): 2.77%

