Covid-19 by the Numbers: May 8, 2020

Today’s Coronavirus numbers from the Wyoming Department of Health:

483 – laboratory-confirmed cases

152 – probable cases in Wyoming

7 – COVID-19 related deaths

Statewide recovered cases: 428

Fremont County: 159 positive cases and (9 probable). Number of cases reported in past 24 hours: 11

Tests completed at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory: 5,990

Test completed at CDC lab: 1

Tests reported by commercial labs: 6

The Wyoming Department of Health is collecting data from hospitals across Wyoming on general capacity as well as COVID-19 hospitalizations. These data are updated on a daily basis.

Hospitalized at SageWest Health Care, Lander: 2

May 8, 2020 – Total Wyoming Hospital tests (cumulative): 1,336

May 8, 2020 – Wyoming Hospital Tests Cumulative positive (%): 2.77%