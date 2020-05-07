Wyoming Outdoor Weekend in Lander goes On-line

The Wyoming Outdoor Weekend and Expo takes the shop local raffle online. Anyone can enter to win prizes just for shopping in Lander during the month of May. Each week there is a grand prize and several smaller prizes. The prizes include a medium Bigfoot 3 fatbike Weatherby rifle, Yeti cooler, and others.

Wyoming Outdoor Weekend and its hosts the Lander Economic Development Association (LEDA) and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department did not want to miss a year supporting the local community.

“The Wyoming Outdoor Weekend is all about celebrating Lander and the variety of outdoor activities available to us here in Wyoming…. since we can’t have our event this year, this is a great way we can celebrate our community and support our businesses, especially during some difficult times.” Mike Lilygren, LEDA Co-Founder

To participate simply save your receipts from purchases in Lander (excludes fuel and groceries), enter them onto this online form. Drawings will be held on Fridays at 10 am beginning on May 8 and will continue for the three weeks after. Look for the drawing results on the WOW Facebook Page or the WOW website. Receipts will be valid from purchases in the previous 7 days (Friday-Thursday at 5 pm) and must be entered by 5 pm the Thursday before the drawing. Prizes are not exchangeable or returnable.

See more details on the Wyoming Outdoor Weekend webpage. You can also find short outdoor educational videos aimed at local youth if you are looking for some alternatives to times spent on screens doing schoolwork.