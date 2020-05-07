Riverton Man Lands Record White Sucker in Wind River

As heard on Let’s Talk Fremont with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Rene Schell last week, Riverton angler Patrick Edwards is the new owner of the White Sucker state record.

“I received something pretty special in the mail today. I never thought I’d hold a state record catch. It’s pretty cool. Maybe I’ll be fortunate enough to get another record someday. For those who are wondering, the fish is a white sucker. It’s a native fish species in Wyoming. My catch was a full pound heavier than the previous record,” Edwards said on a Facebook Post.

As certified by the WGFD, Edward’s catch weighed in five pounds and 6.45 ounces, It’s 22 inches long and the girth is 13.5 inches.

Edwards told the WGFD he used a “pickle rig” for bottom fishing with two hooks and a three way swivel. He also said the catch wasn’t a happy accident, he was fishing for the white sucker knowing that they were in the waters of the Wind River.

It’s Official. WGFD Certified State Record for Patrick Edwards

Congratulations Patrick!