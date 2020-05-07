Riverton leads county Covid infections; Mayor, however, advocates reopening

The total number of those tested positive for COVID-19 in Fremont County is 155 (with 9 probable cases) according to a Fremont County Incident Management Team news release Thursday morning.

Of all the cases in the county, Riverton by far has the largest number, at 71. Lander trails with 28 cases (see the chart below):

The Fremont County Public Health Team along with the County Commissioners and Mayors from all the Fremont County municipalities are meeting this morning to discuss a COVID-19 Draft Recovery Plan for Fremont County. The plan will contain four phases as shown below:

While the number of cases continues to accelerate, especially in Riverton, the mayors of four county communities have called for an end to restrictions and an opening up of businesses. Led by Mayor Richard Gard of Riverton who penned the letter, others who signed on include the mayors of Shoshoni, Pavillion and Dubois.

“It is time to allow all involved to make their own personal choices,” Gard stated in the letter. “We are not wishing to tell anyone to venture out if they choose not to. For those who would like to get back to normalcy, it would be my hope that we can allow this to be accomplished,” Gard wrote.

“We don’t want to encourage civil disobedience or conflict, but it is our wish to encourage all in authority to work together to reopen the many businesses that are shuttered,” Gard wrote. “We need the economy to rebound as soon as possible for jobs to become available again and for those who are willing to return to work and receive a paycheck before it is too late to save so many at-risk businesses.”

Fremont County Public Health officials, meanwhile, report that the virus is continuing to spread in the county as evidenced by the big spike in infections due to contact tracing. Twenty-four new infections were reported in just the past 24 hours. Public Health recommends people wear cloth masks when in public, wash their hands frequently, practice social distancing of at least six feet at all times and stay home if they are sick, or even mildly ill.

