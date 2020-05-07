Lander UW Student Elected to UW Student Senate

University of Wyoming students have elected Riley Talamantes, a current junior in political science, from Whittier, Calif., as the president of the Associated Students of UW (ASUW).

Courtney Titus, a secondary English education and psychology junior, from Cheyenne, was elected vice president.

Talamantes will preside over the student government that oversees a budget of more than $1 million, including funding for a variety of student programs. She also will serve as an ex-officio member of the UW Board of Trustees.

UW students also elected ASUW senators, who serve on various committees and represent their colleges in budgetary and policy matters affecting all UW students.

Senators, listed by hometown, major and college represented, are:

Amman, Jordan — Anas Alrejjal, civil engineering, Engineering and Applied Science.

Anchorage, Alaska — Ashton Love, political science, Arts and Sciences.

Bayard, Neb. — Catherine Applegate, marketing, Business.

Bellevue, Wash. — Jake St. Marie, mechanical engineering, Engineering and Applied Science.

Big Timber, Mont. — Dylan Laverell, animal science, Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Casper — Emilie Fittje, mechanical engineering, Engineering and Applied Science; Hank Hoversland, political science and economics, Arts and Sciences; and Kevin Milburn, economics, Business.

Cheyenne — Colter Anderson, economics, Business; Caley Galipeau, nursing, Health Sciences; Cooper Perryman, civil engineering, Engineering and Applied Science; Jordan Pierson, agricultural business, and Hunter Swilling, molecular biology, both Agriculture and Natural Resources; and Kevin Sawyer, elementary/special education, and Jason Wilkins, secondary social studies education, both Education.

Green River — Andrew Holcomb, Law.

Greybull — Anna Savage, environmental systems science, Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources.

Lander — Ashley Haratyk, elementary/special education and agriculture education, Education.

Laramie — Ryan McMananmen, political science, Arts and Sciences; and Paige Trent, energy resource management and development, School of Energy Resources.

Loveland, Colo. — Kayla Jones, criminal justice, Arts and Sciences.

Modesto, Calif. — John Houghton, political science, Arts and Sciences.

Otto — Sydney Horton, international relations and finance, Arts and Sciences.

Parker, Colo. — Madison Engelby, political science, and Kat Rubano, criminal justice, both Arts and Sciences.

Powell — Danna Hanks, pharmacy, Health Sciences.

Rapid City, S.D. — Autumn Knight, history, Arts and Sciences.

Rogers, Ark. — Ryan Brooks, geology, environmental systems science, and environment and natural resources, Arts and Sciences.

Sheridan — Tanner Greig, civil engineering, Engineering and Applied Science.

Woodstock, Ga. — Amanda Doran, marketing, Business.