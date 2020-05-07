Food Distribution today by Volunteers of America

The Volunteers of America Northern Rockies will host a food distribution program for families in need today beginning at noon in the parking lot of the United Baptist Church, 1201 East Pershing in Riverton. A box of food and hygiene supplies that would sustain a family of four members for about a week will be distributed in a no contact process.

About 100 boxes are available. Some financial assistance may also be available for families facing hardships. Call the VOA Community Outreach Response Program at 672-0475 for information on the financial assistance program.