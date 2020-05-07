Breaking News

Food Distribution today by Volunteers of America

News Director
Article Updated: May 7, 2020
Comments Off on Food Distribution today by Volunteers of America
Food Pantry's provide nutrition to people who are dealing with food insecurity. USDA

The Volunteers of America Northern Rockies will host a food distribution program for families in need today beginning at noon in the parking lot of the United Baptist Church, 1201 East Pershing in Riverton. A box of food and hygiene supplies that would sustain a family of four members for about a week will be distributed in a no contact process.

About 100 boxes are available. Some financial assistance may also be available for families facing hardships. Call the VOA Community Outreach Response Program at 672-0475 for information on the financial assistance program.

Post navigation

Posted in: