Coming to a Main Street Near You… The Lander Graduation Parade!

CELEBRATE LANDER’S 2020 GRADUATES! MAY 15, 2020 @ 7PM

Lander Valley High School, Pathfinder High School, and Catholic College Seniors will be escorted by the Lander Police Department down Main Street. Graduates will be announced on KDLY 97.5 FM during the parade.

Event coordinators encourage you to Tailgate or put your chairs along main and give them a graduation celebration to remember.

The parade will end at the LVHS parking lot.

Lander Mayor, Monte Richardson, has put together a fireworks show to take place around 8:30 or 9:00.