Co. Clerk: vote by Absentee for the Primary in August

Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese reported this month that the county has received its new voting machines from the Secretary of State’s Office. She also said that due to the continuing concern over the Covid-19 virus in the community, the county elections office will be sending postcards to each registered voter this month suggesting they vote absentee this year.

As earlier reported, she said the county’s former 17 voting locations have been consolidated into eight voter centers, so the postcard will also inform voters of where they can go to cast ballots for the August 18th primary election. Any registered voter can vote any of the voting centers as an electronic poll book will keep track of each voter to eliminate the chance of someone voting twice.

She said the filing for office for most elected positions for the August primary begins on May 14th, and because the courthouse is still closed to the public, information on how to file via the US Mail is listed on the county’s web site, under the elections tab.

Filing for office ends may 29th. Filing for school and college board positions will follow later this summer.