Adjusting to the times…

Under the current circumstances, there was no way the Cowboy Joe Club could host its regular-scheduled tournaments for the 2020 Golf Series, Presented by Ford. While Randy Welniak, Samie Freeman and the CJC staff knew that hosting all of the tournaments was impossible, they didn’t want to lose the Series entirely. So some dates have been moved predicated upon course availability.

Here is the slate for 2020: June 20, Purple Sage, Evanston; June 27, Golf Club at Devils Tower, Hulett; July 11, White Mountain Golf Course, Rock Springs; Aug. 14, The Powder Horn, Sheridan; Aug. 17, Ptarmigan Country Club, Windsor, CO; Aug. 22, Three Crowns Golf Club, Casper.