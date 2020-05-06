U.S. Census Follow-up Calls coming soon locally

Wyomingites who have already responded to the 2020 Census may receive a follow-up phone call from the Census Bureau for quality control efforts. A small sample of households from across the U.S. will be contacted to ensure that no person is left out of the census or counted in more than one place. The Census Bureau then reviews these responses to ensure we have a complete and accurate 2020 Census.

This follow-up call is short, and all responses are kept strictly confidential. The Census Bureau representative will not be collecting any financial information or asking for Social Security numbers – they are only reviewing the responses you have previously provided on your 2020 Census questionnaire.

If you receive a call from the Census Bureau and you are concerned about the legitimacy of the caller, please call 1-844-809-7717 (English) and a Census Bureau representative can assist you. Current business hours for this call center are Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. EDT.

As of Monday, May 4th, Wyoming residents have helped bolster the statewide self-response rate to nearly 50 percent, coming in just under this milestone at 47.5 percent! To date, more than 84 million households have now responded to the 2020 Census nationwide.

Fremont Co. Response Rate 32.60%

Dubois 10.50%

Hudson 8.30%

Lander 62.50%

Pavillion 17.80%

Riverton 32.10%

Shoshoni 3.10%

The current top 10 Counties and Cities for 2020 Census Self-Response in Wyoming

(as of 05/04/20):