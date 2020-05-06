Treasurer: Second Half of County taxes Due on Monday

Fremont County Treasurer Tom Majdic reminds county residents that the Second half property taxes are due Monday, May 11. He said Tuesday that there are several ways to remit payment to the Fremont County Treasurer’s Office in Lander, Wyoming:

1. Mail – PO Box 465, Lander, WY 82520. We will honor the postmark date. Any payments postmarked after May 11 will incur additional fees.

2. Dropbox – There are two drop boxes at the Courthouse in Lander. One drop box (for smaller envelopes) is located at the rear parking lot. A large drop box that is accessible during regular business hours is located at the double side door near the Clerk, Assessor and Treasurer Office. Payments must be in the drop box by 5PM on May 11 to avoid additional fees.

3. Online – You may visit the Fremont County Treasurer website and pay by credit or debit card. www.fremontcountywy.org/treasurer/property-taxes/ Payments must be made by 5PM on May 11 to avoid additional fees. The credit/debit card processor charges a fee of 2 ½% directly to the customer for this service.

4. Phone – You may call the Fremont County Treasurer’s Office at 307-332-1104 and 1105. Please call before May 11 since the call volume has increased significantly and you may not be able to get through to a clerk on May 11. Your option for payment on the phone will be a credit or debit card subject to the fees described above. Payments by phone must be processed before 5PM on May 11 to avoid additional fees.

If there are any questions you can contact the Fremont County Treasurer’s Office several ways. By phone at 307-332-1104 or 1105, by email at treasurer@fremontcountywy.gov or by fax at 307-332-1103. Due to the increased call volume, you may have to leave a voicemail which will be returned in the order it was received. We appreciate the patience of all our customers since the Courthouse has been closed. We look forward to when we can assist all of our customers in –person.

Thank you from the Fremont County Treasurer’s Office