Organizations Received checks from Donors Tuesday

The JavaJava parking lot Tuesday afternoon was a busy and happy place. Local organizations who benefited from a cash gift and sales of local restaurant “Wally Bucks” from former RHS grad John Dilday and community supporters received their checks and thanked Dilday in person.

As a gesture of support for his home town, Dilday donated $10,000 to the city’s sit-down restaurants and supported the sale of “Wally Bucks” to benefit community organizations as they struggle to cope with impacts from the Coronavirus.

Veteran’s Hall and the Riverton Medical District each received $3,000, the Riverton High School 2020 Reunion received $929 and the Eagles Hope Transition Home received $750.

Veteran’s Hall Representaties and John Dilday (4th from left)

Riverton Medical District representatives and John Dilday

The 2020 RHS All-Class Reunion with Mr. Dilday

Former RHS Classmates Mayor Richard Gard and John Dilday reminisce at the check presentation Tuesday afternoon.