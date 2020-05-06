LPD called on loan fraud; One arrest, One Citation

Lander Police received 13 calls for service on Monday. From the call blotter:

A resident on Dabich Street in Lander reported their Social Security Number was used fraudulently for someone to get a Speedy Cash Loan. The victim’s bank indicated they would handle the complaint.

Arrests/Citations

A 16-year-old male of Lander was cited for Unauthorized use of a vehicle and Property Destruction.

Herman Addison, 37, Lander, Cited. Trespassing.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

Lander Police responded to seven calls for service on Tuesday. From the call blotter:

Officers were notified of a cold weapons theft. The caller reported while cleaning out his vehicle at the city park, he accidentally left two rifles behind. He called back one month later to report the firearms missing after he returned to the scene and could not locate them.

Arrests/Citations

Nicholas Herman, 19, Lander, Cited for Shoplifting and was Trespassed from the Maverik Country Store.

Marilyn Monroe, 65, Arapahoe, Cited for a stop sign violation

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law