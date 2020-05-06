Twenty-Two new COVID-19 Cases, Positives now at 131

It was not a good start to the week for new coronavirus cases in the Fremont County. Since Friday, 22 more cases were added to the total of confirmed infections which now total 131 countywide as of Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. Additionally, there are nine probable cases.

Statewide, there are now 452 laboratory confirmed cases with 152 probable. According to the Wyoming Department of health there are 409 individuals recovered from the disease.

Twenty-one of the states 23 counties have reported at least one positive test. In the region, Hot Springs has one confirmed and two probable and Washakie has 5 confirmed and three probable. Only Platte and Weston counties have not reported a positive test.

Statewide, the number of tests completed total 12.,306

At Tuesday night’s Riverton City Council meeting, Mayor Richard Gard said that even though the number of confirmed cases is rising, the number of hospitalizations from Covid-19 is dropping. He said those in the hospital formerly numbered but now they are down to four, three in Lander and one in Riverton. He said he had a conversation with SageWest CEO John Ferelli who indicated there are plenty of ICU and Covid-19 beds in each of the county’s hospitals. “Our numbers of infection are still around the four percent level,” he said.

Gard said that that despite his best efforts to get the city and county open for business again for the past three weeks or so, “I’m not getting a lot of traction on that.”

As Wyoming’s state public health orders are eased, some counties may have different guidelines for businesses depending on local health data. As I stated last week, counties may seek variances from the statewide public health orders, which are then reviewed by the county and state health officers.

For a variance to be approved, businesses and places of worship may have to develop and execute social distancing and sanitizing procedures for their employees and the public to ensure they can operate safely. The Wyoming Department of Health is continuing to review county variance requests as they are received. A map with links to each of the county orders is available here: https://www.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html…

Recommendations from Fremont County Public Health Office. :