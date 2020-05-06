Twenty-Two new COVID-19 Cases, Positives now at 131

It was not a good start to the week for new coronavirus cases in the Fremont County. Since Friday, 22 more cases were added to the total of confirmed infections which now total 131 countywide as of Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. Additionally, there are nine probable cases.
Statewide, there are now 452 laboratory confirmed cases with 152 probable. According to the Wyoming Department of health there are 409 individuals recovered from the disease.
Twenty-one of the states 23 counties have reported at least one positive test. In the region, Hot Springs has one confirmed and two probable and Washakie has 5 confirmed and three probable. Only Platte and Weston counties have not reported a positive test.
Statewide, the number of tests completed total 12.,306
At Tuesday night’s Riverton City Council meeting, Mayor Richard Gard said that even though the number of confirmed cases is rising, the number of hospitalizations from Covid-19 is dropping. He said those in the hospital formerly numbered but now they are down to four, three in Lander and one in Riverton. He said he had a conversation with SageWest CEO John Ferelli who indicated there are plenty of ICU and Covid-19 beds in each of the county’s hospitals. “Our numbers of infection are still around the four percent level,” he said.
Gard said that that despite his best efforts to get the city and county open for business again for the past three weeks or so, “I’m not getting a lot of traction on that.”
Recommendations from Fremont County Public Health Office. :
- Follow current public health orders.
- Follow advice from CDC on what to do if you think you may be sick.
- Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.
- Follow common-sense steps such as washing your hands often and well; covering your coughs and sneezes; and cleaning and disinfecting.
- Wear cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain.
- Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other healthcare facilities should follow guidelines for infection control and prevention.
- Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.