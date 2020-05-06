Emergency? Get to Hospital Quickly for Stroke, Heart Attack

Even during a pandemic it’s important to seek medical care in an emergency. SageWest recognizes the signs and symptoms of stroke and heart attack. Facilitated by SageWest CEO John Ferrelli and SageWest’s own Marissa Nicol, Director of Med/Surg & OB with Libby Littler, Clinical Education Specialist, discuss the need to get to the hospital quickly in a stroke or heart attack situation.
