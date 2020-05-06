Detention Center now under 100 inmates; Trespassing

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

From the call blotter for Monday:

A complaint was called in about an ATV rider going up the face of Red Canyon south of Lander.

Deputies assisted at a fire on Red Crow south of Riverton in which a man was found deceased inside a burned out trailer during mop-up operations.

The Fremont County Road and Bridge Department reported vandalism in the North Fork area outside of Lander.

Windows were reported shot out of a house on First Street in Shoshoni.

A larceny was reported on Arapaho Drive where a suspect is alleged to have stolen money, slashed a coolant hose on a vehicle and took a battery.

There were no arrests on Tuesday

From the call blotter:

A report of domestic abuse in the Lander area is under active investigation.

A resident in Hudson reported they had lent a vehicle to a relative over a week ago and the vehicle had not yet been returned.

The three fire calls were for one vehicle fire on Bee Road in Riverton, a grass fire near Kinnear and a grass fire on Beth Drive in Riverton.