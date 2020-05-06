CWC Graduation Friday: It’ll be a “Drive-By”

The Central Wyoming College Salute to its graduates on Friday afternoon will be something to see. The college faculty will be wearing their academic regalia and will stand on the north side of West Main Street in front of the campus and wave and shout congratulations to the grads as they pass by in vehicles.
Here are some specific details:
- Faculty and Staff park in the Arts Center Parking Lot
- Observers and Family park in the Health and Science/Gym Parking Lots (please stay in vehicles for safety)
- Faculty stand along West Main Street on the North End between Hill Street and Circle Drive – in full Regalia
- Staff stand on Circle Drive – West side of the road on the sidewalk
- The parade will run down Hill Street, along HWY 26 to Circle Drive, turning on Peck Avenut and around to Morfeld Ave. (See Map above)
- Everyone must wear masks
- There will be no public restrooms available during, before, or after the parade
- Campus buildings will be closed
- John Gabrielsen will broadcast on 88.1 Rustler Radio during the parade, including messages recorded from the graduates.