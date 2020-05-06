Conoco-Phillips to Re-Start Trains 2 & 3 at Lost Cabin

Riverton Mayor Richard Gard had some good news for the community at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.

In his comments following the action items on the agenda, Gard said he had received a phone call from Conoco-Phillips officials who told him they are ready to reopen Trains 2 and 3 at the Lost Cabin Natural Gas Processing Plant in Eastern Fremont County.

“They told me they had worked out a deal with County Public Health Officer Dr. Brian Gee to bring back 150 people to the plant. “Those workers will have to be quarantined until coronavirus tests are done, but work is going to commence out at Conoco-Philips and that means Riverton will benefit from such services as laundry, motels, catering, etc.”

The Lost Cabin plant has been mostly off-line since a fire over a year ago necessitated the complete replacement of Train three.