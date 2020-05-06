All Public Events cancelled at CWC in May and June

As Fremont County has seen some of the highest numbers of incident of Coronavirus in the state, Central Wyoming College administrators have determined that it would not serve Governor Mark Gordon’s guiding principle of public safety to host events at campus facilities in May and June. Maintaining social distancing protocols is essential and the transition must be a slow and deliberate process.

“We are very sorry for this inconvenience and the disappointment this will cause for our patrons, however, it is important for us to make this decision for the greater health of our community and citizens,” said Lori Ridgway, CWC’s Director of Public Relations.