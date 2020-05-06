Thousands missing in credit card fraud; Grill stolen

There were 28 calls for service on Monday at the Riverton Police Department. From the call blotter…

A fraud of over $4,406 was reported on a credit card used in Riverton. A report is pending and the subject’s bank has been notified.

There were nine calls involving intoxicated individuals on Monday, all of them were moved along, none were cited or arrested. There were two animal complaints on Monday, and two welfare checks were performed.

There were 36 calls to the RPD on Tuesday. From the call blotter:

A shoplifting incident was reported at Smith’s Food and Drug on Tuesday afternoon. The suspects got away in a black older model SUV with a tall antenna. A report is pending.

A barbeque grill was reported stolen from a residence in the 500 block of East Jackson

A report is pending on a reported gas siphoning incident in the 600 block of South Federal Boulevard from a semi-truck.

There were seven calls regarding intoxicated individuals. Only one was arrested. There were two animal complaints and two welfare checks provided.

Arrests/Citations

Eugene Ridgley, 58, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.