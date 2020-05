There are still funds available for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

However, these funds could go quickly, so the Wyoming Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network is advising all entrepreneurs to apply now.

If you are unsure whether your business qualifies, it’s not too late to talk with one of our advisors — but don’t wait! Get in touch with your local Wyoming SBDC Network advisor for no-cost, confidential services by clicking here.