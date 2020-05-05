Elmore Leon Davis passed away May 3, 2020 at his home in Lander Wyo. with his loving wife, Dee at his side. Elmore was 86 years old.

Elmore was born in Newcastle Wy. on Oct 6th, 1933 to James Forester and Lora Lillian (West) Davis. When he was 8 years old the family moved to a farm outside of Pavilion, Wyo. He attended school in Newcastle and later in Pavilion. When he was 17, he joined the Army during the Korean war. During his service he contracted rheumatic fever. After recovering from his illness, the Army stationed him with the Corps of Engineers to guard the Panama Canal. Upon discharge from the Army Elmore returned to Lander, Wyo. for a short visit with his Mom and family planning to move on to California. Instead he met the love of his life Dolores Kichler in Feb. of 1954, and they were married a few months later on July 3rd, 1954. They would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary this July.

Elmore worked various jobs to provide for his family, including seismograph, construction and maintenance. Elmore and Dee lived for a short time in Colorado but returned to Lander to have and raise their family. Elmore started work for Lutheran Hospital and Homes, later known as Bishop Randall Hospital as head of the maintenance and housekeeping departments. After a few years he went to work for the Lander Medical Clinic where he worked until he retired.

Elmore was an avid and talented musician, outdoorsman, gunsmith, and marksman. Elmore loved to play music and sing, he would get together with family and friends for jam sessions. His legacy to his family was a home filed with love and music. He was very proud of his family and spent many hours teaching them to hunt, fish, shoot and play various instruments. Elmore and Dee instilled a great work ethic in their children. Elmore had a wonderful voice, and the last few months of his life even though he couldn’t play his guitar, he would sing hymns that would draw a crowd.

Elmore is survived by wife Dee Davis, daughter Leona Davis, Murfreesboro, TN, daughter Eunice Shepardson (David) Livingston, MT, son Wendel Davis (Kay) Lander, Wyo., and daughter Julie Mason (Steven) Riverton, Wyo.

Elmore is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren Paul Dieken (Rochelle) Lander Wy. Kara Montez ( Kevin )children Kevin, and Kyler Laramie Wy., Chris Shepardson (Jeni ) children Ty, Cassie, Gracie, and Brynn Livingston Mt., Josh Shepardson (Melissa) children Bodie and Theron Livingston Mt, Jed Shepardson children Tucker, Bailee and Kinley Livingston Mt, Charlie Ingram Lolo Mt, Heather Ingram Enon Ohio, Brian Mason Riverton Wy, Jason Mason (Naomi) children Madelyn, Caleb and soon to be born baby boy Mason Debuque Iowa.

Elmore was proceeded in death by his parents, brother James Davis, Sisters Lora Dillman, Myrtle Shaner, and a dear niece Mary Hakanson.

Please sign the on-line guestbook: hudsonsfh.com