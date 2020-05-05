Delight Ann (Nickerson) Sturgeon, 82, of Lander, passed away in Lander, Wyoming, at Westward Heights Care Center, on Thursday, 30 April 2020.

Delight was born on February 4, 1938, in Brooks, Maine, to Roy and Beulah (Crosby) Nickerson. She lived in Maine until she joined the U. S. Navy in February of 1956 where she served as a disbursing clerk until her discharge in May of 1959.

She married John Arthur Sturgeon in 1958 in Astoria, Oregon, where they were both serving in the United States Navy. They subsequently divorced in 1986. They had four children, twins Shareen Gaye & Kathleen Gail, Shawn Patrick, and Kristeen Jo.

Delight was a 39 year member of the American Legion Auxiliary Don Stough Unit #33. During the years she was active in the organization, she served as President of the local Unit as well as District President and Department Chairman for several committees.

She is survived by her daughters, Shareen Johnson (Charles Keith), Kathleen (Douglas) Ebert, and Kristeen Sturgeon; her grandchildren, Sherman “Tim” Johnson, Danielle “Toni” (Robert) Laird, Renee Roberts of Sheridan; Samantha Sturgeon of Aurora, Colorado; and Stuart Sturgeon of Aurora, Colorado; and 7 great-grandchildren, Trinity Laird, Haven Laird, Justice Laird, Tanner Krogen, Kirian “Avi” Krogen, Claire Roberts, and Izabella Sturgeon. She is also survived by her sister, Dawn Camacho of LaSalle, Illinois, as well as numerous nephews & nieces.

Delight was preceded in death by her ex-husband, John Sturgeon; her son, Shawn Sturgeon; her grandson, Simon Sturgeon; and her parents, Roy and Beulah Nickerson.

Cremation has taken place and no funeral services will be held at her request. Due to Delight’s love of reading, memorials may be made to Lander Library Friends Association, 451 North Second Street, Lander, WY 82520.

