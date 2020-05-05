County Valuation down; Budget Revenues Unknown

Fremont County Assessor Tara Berg told the county commissioners today that the 2020 county valuation is down nearly eight percent from a year ago. She said the tentative valuation number is $634,849,155, that’s a reduction of 7.9 percent.

But that wasn’t the real news from the meeting. Chairman Travis Becker said the impacts from Covid-19 won’t be known for some time, but he said “a year from now our valuation numbers will frighten everybody.”

Becker said the commission will have to be “very flexibile” with budgeting for the coming fiscal yea. “I don’t want to be a harbinger of doom, but we rely on sales taxes which are now three months in arrears. We’ve never been in this situation. We’re unsure how to move forward except to say all hands on deck and tighten where we can.”

County Clerk and Chief Budget Officer Julie Freese said she is required by statute to put out a preliminary budget by May 15th, “and right now we don’t know. I want everyone to know that the budget that comes out will be a SWAG (Scientific Wild Ass Guess) and it will be out best SWAG but that’s what it will be.”

Freese said the county “doesn’t have a mountain of reserves, we havesome, but we need to maintain our ability to use that money. There is no pot of gold out there, no areas to take funds from.”

The clerk said she’d have to take $600,000 right off the top because that’s what the county infused the budget with last year, and she said that isn’t available this year.