Be Prepared: Face Masks required by everyone at DEN

Airline travelers flying into Denver International Airport will be required to wear masks when at the airport. Read the following details in this notice from DEN released today:

In accordance with Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock’s recent public health order requiring everyone to wear a face covering when out in public… Denver International Airport (DEN) will require all visitors and passengers to wear face coverings while at the airport beginning May 6, 2020 and lasting until further notice. Currently, all employees at DEN are also required to do the same.

“The health and safety of our passengers and employees is our number one priority, and it is going to take all of us to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said airport CEO Kim Day. “As we slowly enter the recovery phase of the pandemic, it is important that we each take personal responsibility to keep ourselves and our community safe.”

In addition to asking everyone working, visiting or traveling through the airport to wear a mask or face covering, DEN has implemented a number of measures to help keep passengers safe:

• Installed over 100 hand sanitizing stations in high-traffic areas • Installed disinfecting wipe dispensers at each gate so passengers can wipe down their seat and tray upon boarding

• Regularly cleaning high-touch areas including restrooms, the train to the gates and gate holdrooms

• Disabled air hand dryers in the restrooms to reduce the spread of germs. Passengers may utilize compostable paper towels

• Installed floor tape to indicate a safe distance to stand at customer service booths and other areas of public interaction

• Reconfigured TSA security lines to provide more space between passengers and added signage to encourage passengers to social distance while in line

• TSA is installing plexiglass shields at screening podiums to allow for distance between officers and passengers and the same will be installed at other areas where there is public interaction

• Many restaurants are focusing on carry out options and others have spread out seating to accommodate for social distance

• Closed food court seating on all three concourses

“We have implemented numerous measures to encourage social distancing and good hygiene practices throughout the airport,” added Day. “But this situation remains fluid. As we prepare for people to return to travel, we continue to focus on the health and safety of our passengers and will implement additional safety measures as necessary.”

Passengers should wear their face coverings throughout the airport including during the TSA screening process. However, TSA recommends travelers be prepared to adjust their mask so that officers can visually confirm their identity during the checkpoint screening process.

Some of DEN’s airline partners are also beginning to make changes. Several airlines are now requiring passengers to wear face coverings and others are likely to implement similar requirements.

It is highly recommended that passengers review airlines requirements and safety measures before flying. For more information about DEN’s response to COVID-19 and operational impacts, visit www.flydenver.com/traveler_services/covid-19