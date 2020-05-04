Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 includes 41 Inductees; Three locals

Wyoming springtime marks the annual selection of the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame (WCHF) inductee class.
Nominations were accepted from Dec 2019 through Feb 28, 2020. Regional committees in ten different areas of Wyoming read, researched and scored over 70 nominations and sent the top 50 picks to the WCHF State Board of Directors.
WCHF State Board of Directors voted on those selections the first weekend of May, and voted 41 nominees into the 2020 WCHF Class of Inductees.
The induction ceremony will be at the Little America of Cheyenne, September 19-20, during the annual Wyoming Cowboy & Cowgirl Legacy Week.
Formed for exclusively historical, cultural, literary and educational purposes, WCHF’s chief goal is “To preserve, promote, perpetuate, publish and document Wyoming’s working cowboy and ranching history through researching, profiling and honoring individuals who broke the first trails and introduced that culture to this state. WCHF plans to collect, display and preserve the stories, photos and artifacts of such individuals and anything else that will honor and highlight their contributions to our history.”
WCHF Class of 2020:
Region 1
Campbell County: Butch Reynolds, Aldin Reynolds
Crook County: Ed Cooper, Kenneth Canfield
Weston County: Francis Sedgwick, Jean Harshberger
Region 2
Platte County: James “Jim” Wilson
Niobrara County: Fred & Clara Wilson, Donald Heckert, Pat Miller
Goshen County: Edward Johnson
Region 3
Laramie County: Marie Belle, Russ Stinnette
Region 4
Natrona County: Jim & Peggy Price, James Baker
Converse County: Fred Hageman, Teddy Pennington
Region 5
Sheridan County: Archie Nash, Ralph Foster
Johnson County: Sue Jarrard, Raynard McKenzie
Region 6
Bighorn County: Robert Good
Park County: Mel Stonehouse, Robert Earl Curtis, Dale M Sims
Region 7
Carbon County: Ben Kern, Donald & Dorothy Kortes
Sweetwater County: Thomas Francis Pearson, Lige Driskell & George Finch
Region 8
Fremont County: Tommy Jarrard, John Jack Darnell, Ronald Crawford
Region 9
Uinta County: Don & Claudia Proffitt, Bertha Hamilton
Region 10
Sublette County: Jep Richie, Buss Fear
Teton County: Chancy Wheeldon, Kenneth Griggs
Lincoln County: Stepp Family, Stan Murdock
Board Decision
Russell Pinky Walters