Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 includes 41 Inductees; Three locals

Wyoming springtime marks the annual selection of the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame (WCHF) inductee class.

Nominations were accepted from Dec 2019 through Feb 28, 2020. Regional committees in ten different areas of Wyoming read, researched and scored over 70 nominations and sent the top 50 picks to the WCHF State Board of Directors.

WCHF State Board of Directors voted on those selections the first weekend of May, and voted 41 nominees into the 2020 WCHF Class of Inductees.

The induction ceremony will be at the Little America of Cheyenne, September 19-20, during the annual Wyoming Cowboy & Cowgirl Legacy Week.

Formed for exclusively historical, cultural, literary and educational purposes, WCHF’s chief goal is “To preserve, promote, perpetuate, publish and document Wyoming’s working cowboy and ranching history through researching, profiling and honoring individuals who broke the first trails and introduced that culture to this state. WCHF plans to collect, display and preserve the stories, photos and artifacts of such individuals and anything else that will honor and highlight their contributions to our history.”

WCHF Class of 2020:

Region 1

Campbell County: Butch Reynolds, Aldin Reynolds

Crook County: Ed Cooper, Kenneth Canfield

Weston County: Francis Sedgwick, Jean Harshberger

Region 2

Platte County: James “Jim” Wilson

Niobrara County: Fred & Clara Wilson, Donald Heckert, Pat Miller

Goshen County: Edward Johnson

Region 3

Laramie County: Marie Belle, Russ Stinnette

Region 4

Natrona County: Jim & Peggy Price, James Baker

Converse County: Fred Hageman, Teddy Pennington

Region 5

Sheridan County: Archie Nash, Ralph Foster

Johnson County: Sue Jarrard, Raynard McKenzie

Region 6

Bighorn County: Robert Good

Park County: Mel Stonehouse, Robert Earl Curtis, Dale M Sims

Region 7

Carbon County: Ben Kern, Donald & Dorothy Kortes

Sweetwater County: Thomas Francis Pearson, Lige Driskell & George Finch

Region 8

Fremont County: Tommy Jarrard, John Jack Darnell, Ronald Crawford

Region 9

Uinta County: Don & Claudia Proffitt, Bertha Hamilton

Region 10

Sublette County: Jep Richie, Buss Fear

Teton County: Chancy Wheeldon, Kenneth Griggs

Lincoln County: Stepp Family, Stan Murdock

Board Decision

Russell Pinky Walters