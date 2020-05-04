RPD answered 73 calls; Dog Bite, Weapons complaint; Oven Fire; Spammers Hit

Riverton Police Responded to 20 calls on Friday and Saturday morning, including:

A pistol was reported stolen from a vehicle from the 700 block of North 6th East on Friday.

Police were called to the Sutherland’s Parking Lot just before 9 a.m. Friday on a report of three males brandishing two handguns and a rifle threatening another man. A report was taken.

A dog bite was reported near Smith’s Food and Drug on West Main just after 2 p.m. Friday. The dog was said to be a brindle colored large dog that bit a boy. Police were unable to locate the dog.

Employees of Smiths caught a shoplifter red handed Friday just before 3 p.m. The female suspect was cooperating with store officials.

A baggie of marijuana was found in the parking lot at Loaf ‘N Jug Saturday morning around 3 a.m. The marijuana can be claimed at the Police Department.

A man reported his vehicle had been stolen around 4 a.m. early Sunday morning and then called back to report he forgot where he had parked and located his vehicle where he had left it.

There were no arrests on Friday.

The RPD responded to 53 calls over the weekend through Monday morning at 7 a.m.

From the blotter:

A woman reported the license tags on her vehicle was stolen overnight on Friday from the 700 block of East Madison.

The Riverton Fire Department was called to the 400 block of Pine where a grease fire was reported inside a cooking stove in the kitchen of the home. The fire was extinguished.

A local resident lost $300 in a fraud on Facebook from someone claiming to be a “friend” of the victim. A report was taken.

A woman gave up her bank information to a spam caller who claimed he was from Amazon regarding an iPhone. The called promised her that she would be reimbursed. Police again remind everyone not to divulge personal information over the phone. Changes are very good it is a scam and once money is gone, it’s gone.

A license plate was stolen from a Honda Civic in the 1200 block of West Monroe.

Arrests/CitationsRPD

Jason Lacey, 45, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance, Pedestrians Under the Influence and Resisting.

Alyssa Kilcrease, 19, Riverton, Arrested. Disturbing the Peace, Public Intoxication.

Terrance Yellowplume, 37, Kinnear, Arrested. Domestic Battery

An 18-year-old female from Riverton was issued a Citation for Minor Under the Influence of Alcohol

A juvenile male was issued a citation for Minor Under the Influence of Alcohol in a separate incident.

Ashley Dewey, 28, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Wesley Antelope, 51, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Two juvenile males issued citations for Minor Under the Influence of Alcohol