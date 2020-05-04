Over $7,500 in Wally Bucks raised at Friday Night Cruise

It was a great night for Wally Bucks at Friday night’s Cruise through Riverton. According to organizer Julie Buller, $7,679 was raised. The distribution of the funds will see $3,000 each going to the Veterans Hall and the Riverton Medical District, $750 to Eagles Hope Transitions and $929 to the Riverton High School All Class Reunion.

The Lions Club collected around 12 boxes of non perishable food for the Christian Food Storehouse and the amount of money raised by the RHS Leadership Club hadn’t been reported as of yet. Those funds were to go to Eagles Hope.

All in all it was a terrific night with great community support.